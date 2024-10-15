Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Steven Stamkos going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Kraken last season, he attempted two shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, Stamkos picked up 19 goals and 20 assists.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.3% of them.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

