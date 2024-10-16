Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Alabama Game – Saturday, Oct. 19 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Alabama 32, Tennessee 24

Alabama 32, Tennessee 24 Alabama is -155 on the moneyline, and Tennessee is +127.

Alabama has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have a record of 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (80%).

This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +127.

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (-3)



Alabama has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)

Under (56.5) This season, four of Alabama’s six games have gone over Saturday’s total of 56.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Tennessee this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s over/under of 56.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 83.9 points per game, 27.4 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Alabama Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 55.9 50.8 Implied Total AVG 37.8 39.3 35 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 59.3 58.2 Implied Total AVG 38.6 45.5 34 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.