Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Alabama Game – Saturday, Oct. 19

Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Alabama

  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: Alabama 32, Tennessee 24
  • Alabama is -155 on the moneyline, and Tennessee is +127.
  • Alabama has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Crimson Tide have a record of 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (80%).
  • This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.
  • The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +127.
  • The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Alabama (-3)

  • Alabama has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • This season, four of Alabama’s six games have gone over Saturday’s total of 56.5 points.
  • There have been two games featuring Tennessee this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s over/under of 56.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 83.9 points per game, 27.4 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.2 55.9 50.8
Implied Total AVG 37.8 39.3 35
ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.6 59.3 58.2
Implied Total AVG 38.6 45.5 34
ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

