Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Alabama Game – Saturday, Oct. 19
Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
SEC rivals will clash when the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Alabama
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Alabama 32, Tennessee 24
- Alabama is -155 on the moneyline, and Tennessee is +127.
- Alabama has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).
- The Crimson Tide have a record of 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (80%).
- This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.
- The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +127.
- The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Alabama (-3)
- Alabama has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- This season, four of Alabama’s six games have gone over Saturday’s total of 56.5 points.
- There have been two games featuring Tennessee this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s over/under of 56.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 83.9 points per game, 27.4 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.
Key Stats Splits
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.2
|55.9
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|39.3
|35
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.6
|59.3
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|38.6
|45.5
|34
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
