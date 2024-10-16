How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17 Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Searching for best bets for the upcoming contest between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? You’ve found the right spot. In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions to help you make smart betting decisions for this matchup.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

In 50 games last season, Edmonton and its opponent combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Nashville and its opponent combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.

The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s over/under.

Combined, these teams allowed 5.9 goals per game, 0.6 fewer than this one’s total.

The Oilers were fourth in goals scored in the league, and the Predators were 10th.

The Predators were 13th in the league in goals surrendered, and the Oilers were 10th.

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

The Oilers were a moneyline favorite 90 times last season, and finished 57-33 in those games.

Edmonton had a 57-31 record (winning 64.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Oilers’ implied win probability is 53.5%.

Predators Moneyline: -105

The Predators secured an upset victory in 21, or 50.0%, of the 42 games they played as an underdog last season.

Nashville had a record of 18-18 in games when bookmakers listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Predators, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

Connor McDavid, a productive offensive player a season ago for Edmonton, put up 132 points on the season.

Leon Draisaitl had 41 goals and 65 assists for Edmonton last season, totaling 106 points (1.3 per game).

In 81 games a season ago, Evan Bouchard proved to be a contributor for Edmonton. He racked up 82 points on the year (18 goals and 64 assists).

In the 59 games Stuart Skinner played a season ago, his save percentage was .905, 31st in the league.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Roman Josi was crucial for Nashville’s offense with 85 total points (one per game), including 23 goals and 62 assists in 82 games.

Steven Stamkos had 40 goals and 41 assists for Edmonton.

Juuse Saros had a record of 35-24-5 in 64 games last season, conceding 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage, 30th in the league.

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361 10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265 10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207 10/17/2024 Predators – Away -115 10/19/2024 Stars – Away – 10/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 10/25/2024 Penguins – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home -105 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away –

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

