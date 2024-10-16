How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Searching for best bets for the upcoming contest between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? You’ve found the right spot. In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions to help you make smart betting decisions for this matchup.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

  • In 50 games last season, Edmonton and its opponent combined for more than 6.5 goals.
  • Nashville and its opponent combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.
  • The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s over/under.
  • Combined, these teams allowed 5.9 goals per game, 0.6 fewer than this one’s total.
  • The Oilers were fourth in goals scored in the league, and the Predators were 10th.
  • The Predators were 13th in the league in goals surrendered, and the Oilers were 10th.

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

  • The Oilers were a moneyline favorite 90 times last season, and finished 57-33 in those games.
  • Edmonton had a 57-31 record (winning 64.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Oilers’ implied win probability is 53.5%.

Predators Moneyline: -105

  • The Predators secured an upset victory in 21, or 50.0%, of the 42 games they played as an underdog last season.
  • Nashville had a record of 18-18 in games when bookmakers listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.
  • The win probability for the Predators, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Connor McDavid, a productive offensive player a season ago for Edmonton, put up 132 points on the season.
  • Leon Draisaitl had 41 goals and 65 assists for Edmonton last season, totaling 106 points (1.3 per game).
  • In 81 games a season ago, Evan Bouchard proved to be a contributor for Edmonton. He racked up 82 points on the year (18 goals and 64 assists).
  • In the 59 games Stuart Skinner played a season ago, his save percentage was .905, 31st in the league.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Roman Josi was crucial for Nashville’s offense with 85 total points (one per game), including 23 goals and 62 assists in 82 games.
  • Steven Stamkos had 40 goals and 41 assists for Edmonton.
  • Juuse Saros had a record of 35-24-5 in 64 games last season, conceding 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage, 30th in the league.

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361
10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265
10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207
10/17/2024 Predators Away -115
10/19/2024 Stars Away
10/22/2024 Hurricanes Home
10/25/2024 Penguins Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110
10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers Home -105
10/19/2024 Red Wings Home
10/22/2024 Bruins Home
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

More Edmonton Oilers

