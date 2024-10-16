How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 16

Published 2:48 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

On a Wednesday WNBA playoff schedule that features just one contest, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will take center stage.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

