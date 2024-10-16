LMU dedicates Wheeler Barn and Dr. Randy Evans Veterinary Education and Teaching Center Published 10:36 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) dedicated two facilities at the DeBusk Veterinary Education Teaching Center (DVTC) during Homecoming activities October 11.

The ceremonies for the Wheeler Barn and the Dr. Randy Evans Veterinary Education and Teaching Center included LMU leadership, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and distinguished guests from the families and local community and recognized the profound contributions of James Hubert Wheeler and Dr. Randy Evans, whose namesakes reflect LMU’s mission to promote educational excellence, agricultural innovation, and veterinary care.

Wheeler Barn Dedication: Honoring James Hubert Wheeler

The Wheeler Barn was officially dedicated in honor of James Hubert Wheeler, a distinguished alumnus, former Virginia State Senator, and local civic leader. Born in Ewing, Virginia, Wheeler graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1930 with a degree in Agriculture and went on to pioneer agricultural innovation, including hybrid seed corn production, in the region. Beyond his contributions to farming, Wheeler served as a Virginia State Senator and held numerous leadership roles in his community, including on the boards of People’s Bank of Ewing and Emory & Henry College.

The Wheeler Barn will serve as a vital teaching facility where LMU veterinary students can gain hands-on experience in livestock care, cattle handling, and rural veterinary practices. Its spacious design offers a dynamic learning environment, enabling students to develop essential skills for serving agricultural communities.

“The Wheeler Barn stands as a testament to James Hubert Wheeler’s legacy of innovation, service, and dedication to his community,” said Dr. Jason McConnell, president of LMU. “We are honored to carry forward his contributions to agriculture and education through this facility.”

The barn, once a symbol of Wheeler’s groundbreaking work in crop improvement, continues to embody his commitment to advancing agriculture in the region. The dedication ceremony was led by Dr. Autry O.V. “Pete” DeBusk, Chairman of the LMU Board of Trustees, and Dr. McConnell.

Dr. Randy Evans Veterinary Education and Teaching Center Dedication

LMU also dedicated the Dr. Randy Evans Veterinary Education and Teaching Center in recognition of Dr. Randy Evans, Associate Dean of Career Services and Professional Development and Professor of Veterinary Medicine at LMU. A native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Evans has played an instrumental role in the development of LMU’s veterinary programs, including the Dr. Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine, which opened in 2010.

Evans earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Auburn University in 1987 and has since dedicated his career to both veterinary practice and education. Known for his engaging teaching style and deep commitment to student success, Evans has been a mentor and role model to hundreds of veterinary professionals. His work has shaped the careers of many LMU alumni who now serve in veterinary fields across the country.

“Dr. Randy Evans embodies the compassion, dedication, and excellence that define a great veterinarian and educator,” said LMU-CVM Dean Stacy Anderson, DVM, PhD, DACVS-LA. “His impact on students and the field of veterinary medicine has been profound, and this center is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”

The Dr. Randy Evans Veterinary Education and Teaching Center is a cutting-edge facility equipped with the latest technology, including simulation lab spaces and dedicated space for the Center for Innovation in Veterinary Education and Technology. It will provide LMU veterinary students with the resources needed to excel in their education and make meaningful contributions to the veterinary profession, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

