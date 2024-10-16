Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Mason Rudolph will be up against the team with last year’s seventh-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (196.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 7 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Rudolph’s game against the Bills this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Colts 0.1 2-for-3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bengals 20 17-for-27 290 2 0 2 4 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 11.5 18-for-24 274 0 0 6 5 0 Week 18 @Ravens 8 18-for-20 152 1 0 2 -1 0 Wild Card @Bills 16.8 22-for-39 229 2 1 2 16 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats (2023)

Ranked 46th at his position and 272nd overall in the NFL, Rudolph had 39.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) last season.

In his only game this season, Rudolph picked up 3.4 fantasy points. He finished 9-of-17 for 85 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rudolph accumulated 20 fantasy points — 17-of-27 (63%), 290 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs — in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Rudolph finished with 0.1 fantasy points — 2-of-3 (66.7%), 3 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

