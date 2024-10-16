MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 16
Published 6:12 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Wednesday lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field.
To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, see our betting preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 16
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 6, Dodgers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
