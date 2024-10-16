NFL Week 7 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
The Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings is one of many strong options on the Week 7 NFL schedule.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of Week 7’s NFL action.
How to Watch Week 7 NFL Games
Thursday
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
