October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
In a Wednesday NHL schedule that has plenty of exciting contests, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is a game to see.
You can find info on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch October 16 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Los Angeles Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Utah Hockey Club @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.