October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:18 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

In a Wednesday NHL schedule that has plenty of exciting contests, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is a game to see.

You can find info on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch October 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Los Angeles Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Utah Hockey Club @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.