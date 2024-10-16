Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17 Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (1-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (0-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Roby Jarventie LW Out Undisclosed Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Oilers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Oilers Season Insights (2023-24)

The Oilers’ 292 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.

Defensively, Edmonton was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

Their goal differential (+56) made them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

With 266 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Predators had the league’s 10th-best offense.

Nashville’s total of 248 goals conceded (3.0 per game) was 13th in the league.

Their +18 goal differential was 14th in the league.

Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-119) Predators (-101) 6.5

