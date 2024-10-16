Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17
Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (1-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (0-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Roby Jarventie
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Evander Kane
|LW
|Out
|Abdomen
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Oilers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Oilers Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Oilers’ 292 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.
- Defensively, Edmonton was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their goal differential (+56) made them sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- With 266 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Predators had the league’s 10th-best offense.
- Nashville’s total of 248 goals conceded (3.0 per game) was 13th in the league.
- Their +18 goal differential was 14th in the league.
Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-119)
|Predators (-101)
|6.5
