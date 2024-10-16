Tennessee vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 19

Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, and over/under - Oct. 19

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will have their 10th-ranked scoring attack on display versus the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), with the No. 9 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-3) 56.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-2.5) 56.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Alabama (-3) 56 -155 +130 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Alabama is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

