Tennessee vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 19 Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will have their 10th-ranked scoring attack on display versus the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), with the No. 9 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

