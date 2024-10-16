Week 7 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Looking at Week 7 action, there are plenty of players with anytime TD bets available across the 15-game schedule, including Brian Robinson Jr., who, at -185, has the best odds among all players to hit paydirt this week. For a complete list of players and their anytime TD odds, check out the article below.

Top Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (-185) Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers

Commanders vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Ty Chandler, Vikings (-150) Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions

Vikings vs. Lions Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Ty Chandler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (-150) Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions

Vikings vs. Lions Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-140) Week 7: Panthers vs. Commanders

Panthers vs. Commanders Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-130) Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions

Vikings vs. Lions Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 4

4 Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM David Montgomery, Lions (-125) Week 7: Lions vs. Vikings

Lions vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jayden Daniels, Commanders (-125) Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers

Commanders vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (-110) Week 7: Texans vs. Packers

Texans vs. Packers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Alvin Kamara, Saints (-110) Week 7: Saints vs. Broncos

Saints vs. Broncos Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Alvin Kamara’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Jacobs, Packers (-110) Week 7: Packers vs. Texans

Packers vs. Texans Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (+100) Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots

Jaguars vs. Patriots Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Tank Bigsby’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+100) Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers

Commanders vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jeremy McNichols’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+100) Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers

Commanders vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Austin Ekeler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (+105) Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs

49ers vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Isaac Guerendo’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jordan Mason, 49ers (+105) Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs

49ers vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

