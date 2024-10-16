Week 7 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Looking at Week 7 action, there are plenty of players with anytime TD bets available across the 15-game schedule, including Brian Robinson Jr., who, at -185, has the best odds among all players to hit paydirt this week. For a complete list of players and their anytime TD odds, check out the article below.
Top Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (-185)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 0
Ty Chandler, Vikings (-150)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
Aaron Jones, Vikings (-150)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 1
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-140)
- Week 7: Panthers vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-130)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 4
David Montgomery, Lions (-125)
- Week 7: Lions vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jayden Daniels, Commanders (-125)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
Joe Mixon, Texans (-110)
- Week 7: Texans vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
Alvin Kamara, Saints (-110)
- Week 7: Saints vs. Broncos
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 1
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-110)
- Week 7: Packers vs. Texans
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (+100)
- Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+100)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+100)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (+105)
- Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jordan Mason, 49ers (+105)
- Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
