Buy Tickets for Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on October 17 Published 5:39 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers hit the road to square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oilers vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Oilers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor McDavid 76 32 100 132 Leon Draisaitl 81 41 65 106 Evan Bouchard 81 18 64 82 Zach Hyman 80 54 23 77 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 80 18 49 67 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 Jonathan Marchessault 82 42 27 69

Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

The Oilers scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL last season (292 total, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, Edmonton was one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers had the league’s fourth-best power-play conversion rate (26.34%).

The Predators were 10th in the league in scoring last season (266 goals, 3.2 per game).

Nashville gave up 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.

The Predators scored on 21.56% of their power plays, No. 16 in the NHL.

