Buy Tickets for Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on October 17

Published 5:39 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
The Edmonton Oilers hit the road to square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oilers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-116)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)
|Oilers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor McDavid
|76
|32
|100
|132
|Leon Draisaitl
|81
|41
|65
|106
|Evan Bouchard
|81
|18
|64
|82
|Zach Hyman
|80
|54
|23
|77
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|80
|18
|49
|67
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|82
|48
|46
|94
|Roman Josi
|82
|23
|62
|85
|Steven Stamkos
|79
|40
|41
|81
|Gustav Nyquist
|81
|23
|52
|75
|Jonathan Marchessault
|82
|42
|27
|69
Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)
- The Oilers scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL last season (292 total, 3.6 per game).
- Defensively, Edmonton was one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Oilers had the league’s fourth-best power-play conversion rate (26.34%).
- The Predators were 10th in the league in scoring last season (266 goals, 3.2 per game).
- Nashville gave up 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Predators scored on 21.56% of their power plays, No. 16 in the NHL.
