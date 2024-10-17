ETDD celebrates Norris Lake Boat Ramp expansion Published 12:29 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

The East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) recently held its Annual District Celebration Banquet at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee. The Celebration was attended by over 150 people including local and state elected officials, federal legislative representatives, private partners, and ETDD team members.

Each year at the District Celebration, the East Tennessee Development District recognizes local governments and other agencies for the completion of projects that have special local or regional significance. During the award ceremony, ETDD recognized Claiborne County for the Norris Lake Boat Ramp improvements and expansion completed earlier this year.

Claiborne County received $200,000 in ARC grant funds and an additional $134,000 in state and local funds to improve and expand the boat launch and associated parking lot at Norris Lake. The expansion will allow the county to host fishing tournaments, provide boat launch facilities and parking, and bring new tourism dollars to the area.

The award was accepted by County Mayor Joe Brooks, Town of Tazewell Mayor Bill Fannon and Town of Cumberland Gap Mayor Neal Pucciarelli.