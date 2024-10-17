How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 17

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

