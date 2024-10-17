Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 19 Published 8:45 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

Our computer model predicts the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-3) Under (57.5) Alabama 32, Tennessee 23

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers based on the moneyline is 44.1%.

So far this season, the Volunteers have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Volunteers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Tennessee this year is 1.1 points higher than this game’s over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2024)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.5% in this contest.

The Crimson Tide’s record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Alabama is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

This year, five of the Crimson Tide’s six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Alabama games this season.

Volunteers vs. Crimson Tide 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 41.7 20.8 48.7 16.7 42 10 Tennessee 42.2 10.7 70 1.5 38 12.5

