Published 2:52 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Bills: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7

According to oddsmakers, the Tennessee Titans (1-4) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 20, 2024 against the Buffalo Bills (4-2). The point total is set at 41.5 points for the game.

Here’s a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Bills.

Titans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Bills (-9.5) 41 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Bills (-8.5) 41.5 -461 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Bills (-9.5) 41 -500 +375 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bills Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.
  • A pair of Tennessee five games in 2024 have hit the over.
  • Buffalo’s ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.
  • Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

