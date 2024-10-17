Titans vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 7

Published 9:22 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Star running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Before placing a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Bills and the Titans.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tyler Boyd 20.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
DeAndre Hopkins 44.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 184.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Josh Allen 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

