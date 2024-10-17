Titans vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 7 Published 9:22 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

Star running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Before placing a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Bills and the Titans.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd – – 20.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) DeAndre Hopkins – – 44.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Calvin Ridley – – 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 184.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

