Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He attempted nine shots in three games against the Oilers last season, but did not score.
- On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 19 assists.
- Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15%.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
