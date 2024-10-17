Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He attempted nine shots in three games against the Oilers last season, but did not score.

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 19 assists.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15%.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

