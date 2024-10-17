Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He took five shots in three games versus the Oilers last season, but did not score.

Marchessault posted eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.8% of them.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

