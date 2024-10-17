Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

Can we count on Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He did not score against the Oilers last season in three games (nine shots).

Josi posted nine goals and 24 assists on the power play.

He took 3.3 shots per game, sinking 8.6% of them.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

