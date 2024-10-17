Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In three games versus the Oilers last season, he scored three goals on seven shots.

On the power play, O’Reilly picked up 14 goals and 14 assists.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

