Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.

In two games against the Oilers last season, he scored five goals on 11 shots.

On the power play, Stamkos posted 19 goals and 20 assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

