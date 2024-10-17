Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games against the Oilers last season, he scored five goals on 11 shots.
- On the power play, Stamkos posted 19 goals and 20 assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
