Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks face the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE-ATL.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE-ATL

MNMT and BSSE-ATL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Favorite: –

Wizards vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Wizards Hawks 113.7 Points Avg. 118.3 123 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 47% Field Goal % 46.5% 34.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.

Jordan Poole dished out 4.4 assists per game and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 8.8 rebounds per matchup.

Corey Kispert hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Poole collected 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and dished out 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.

Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks an outing.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/24 Celtics – Home – 10/26 Cavaliers – Home – 10/28 Hawks – Away – 10/30 Hawks – Home – 11/2 Heat – Home – 11/4 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Grizzlies – Away – 11/10 Magic – Away – 11/11 Rockets – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away –

