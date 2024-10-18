Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7 Published 5:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) host the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bills to walk away with the win, but the model spread (12.4) is 2.9 points further in their direction.

The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 83.3%.

The Bills have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.

Buffalo has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

The Titans have won one of the three games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)

Bills (-9.5) The Bills are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) Buffalo and Tennessee average 5.7 more points between them than the over/under of 41 for this game.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, two more than the point total in this game.

Three of the Bills’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Titans games have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

