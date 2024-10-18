Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7
Published 5:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) host the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bills to walk away with the win, but the model spread (12.4) is 2.9 points further in their direction.
- The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 83.3%.
- The Bills have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.
- Buffalo has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
- The Titans have won one of the three games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)
- The Bills are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- Buffalo and Tennessee average 5.7 more points between them than the over/under of 41 for this game.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, two more than the point total in this game.
- Three of the Bills’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Titans games have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
