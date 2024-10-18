How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

Nashville’s games last season finished above this matchup’s total of 6.5 goals 35 times.

Detroit played 46 games last season with over 6.5 goals.

These two teams scored 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this one’s over/under.

These teams conceded a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s over/under.

The Red Wings were ninth in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.

The Red Wings were 24th in the league in goals allowed, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when listed as a moneyline favorite last season (61.4%).

When it played as a moneyline favorite at -172 or shorter, Nashville went 11-3.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.2% in this game.

Red Wings Moneyline: +144

The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.

Detroit had a record of 6-13 in games when bookmakers listed them as +144 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Red Wings have a 41.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Detroit 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

One of Nashville’s top offensive options a season ago was Filip Forsberg, who recorded 94 points in 82 contests.

Having scored 23 goals and adding 62 assists a year ago, Roman Josi was a key piece on offense for Nashville over the course 82 games.

Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games last season, netting a goal on 15.3% of his shots and putting up 40 goals and 41 assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie last season, Juuse Saros recorded 35 wins and 24 losses while allowing 173 goals against 1672 saves.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Lucas Raymond had 31 goals (0.4 per game) and 41 assists (0.5 per game) last season, taking two shots per game and shooting 19%. That made him among the leaders for Detroit with 72 total points (0.9 per game).

Dylan Larkin was crucial for Detroit’s offense with 69 total points (0.9 per game), including 33 goals and 36 assists in 68 contests.

Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) last season.

Cam Talbot had a 27-20-6 record last season, with a .913 save percentage (13th in the league). In 54 games, he allowed 130 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home -172 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Predators W 3-0 Home +120 10/14/2024 Rangers L 4-1 Away +190 10/17/2024 Rangers L 5-2 Home +124 10/19/2024 Predators – Away +144 10/22/2024 Islanders – Away – 10/24/2024 Devils – Home – 10/26/2024 Sabres – Away –

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

