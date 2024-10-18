October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:13 am Friday, October 18, 2024

There is a lot to be excited about on today’s NHL schedule, including the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.