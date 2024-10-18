Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19

Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 19

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-4) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (1-3) currently has two players. The matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 19.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program
Tim Gettinger LW Out Undisclosed
Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body
Tyler Motte C Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
  • Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
  • They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.
  • Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.
  • Their +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-182) Red Wings (+153) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 17

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 15

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 12

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12

Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 10

Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup