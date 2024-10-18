Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19 Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-4) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (1-3) currently has two players. The matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 19.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program Tim Gettinger LW Out Undisclosed Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body Tyler Motte C Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.

Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.

Their +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-182) Red Wings (+153) 6.5

