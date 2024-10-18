Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19
Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-4) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (1-3) currently has two players. The matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 19.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Campbell
|G
|Out
|Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program
|Tim Gettinger
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeff Petry
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Tyler Motte
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.
Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.
- Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.
- Their +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-182)
|Red Wings (+153)
|6.5
