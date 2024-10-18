Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19

Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 19

Two of the top offensive performers in college football will be featured when Ryan Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) take on Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 701 YDS / 15 TD / 116.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC
10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.7 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 1,217 YDS (65.5%) / 7 TD / 3 INT
135 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.5 RUSH YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 330 YDS / 3 TD / 55 YPG / 6.9 YPC
Dont’e Thornton WR 9 REC / 295 YDS / 3 TD / 49.2 YPG
Joshua Josephs DL 11 TKL / 3 TFL
James Pearce Jr. DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Will Brooks DB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Alabama Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jalen Milroe QB 1,488 YDS (72.9%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
319 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 53.2 RUSH YPG
Ryan Williams WR 23 REC / 576 YDS / 6 TD / 96 YPG
Jamarion Miller RB 360 YDS / 5 TD / 60 YPG / 7.1 YPC
5 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.3 REC YPG
Germie Bernard WR 20 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 51.5 YPG
Jihaad Campbell LB 27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Quandarrius Robinson LB 7 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 SACK
Keon Sabb DB 19 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Deontae Lawson LB 24 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Western Kentucky W 63-0
9/7/2024 vs. South Florida W 42-16
9/14/2024 at Wisconsin W 42-10
9/28/2024 vs. Georgia W 41-34
10/5/2024 at Vanderbilt L 40-35
10/12/2024 vs. South Carolina W 27-25
10/19/2024 at Tennessee
10/26/2024 vs. Missouri
11/9/2024 at LSU
11/16/2024 vs. Mercer
11/23/2024 at Oklahoma
11/30/2024 vs. Auburn

