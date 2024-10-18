Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19 Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Two of the top offensive performers in college football will be featured when Ryan Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) take on Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 701 YDS / 15 TD / 116.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC

10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.7 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 1,217 YDS (65.5%) / 7 TD / 3 INT

135 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.5 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 330 YDS / 3 TD / 55 YPG / 6.9 YPC Dont’e Thornton WR 9 REC / 295 YDS / 3 TD / 49.2 YPG Joshua Josephs DL 11 TKL / 3 TFL James Pearce Jr. DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Will Brooks DB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Alabama Key Players

Name Position Stats Jalen Milroe QB 1,488 YDS (72.9%) / 12 TD / 4 INT

319 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 53.2 RUSH YPG Ryan Williams WR 23 REC / 576 YDS / 6 TD / 96 YPG Jamarion Miller RB 360 YDS / 5 TD / 60 YPG / 7.1 YPC

5 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.3 REC YPG Germie Bernard WR 20 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 51.5 YPG Jihaad Campbell LB 27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Quandarrius Robinson LB 7 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 SACK Keon Sabb DB 19 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Deontae Lawson LB 24 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Alabama Schedule