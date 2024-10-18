Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19
Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Two of the top offensive performers in college football will be featured when Ryan Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) take on Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 19, 2024.
Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|701 YDS / 15 TD / 116.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC
10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.7 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|1,217 YDS (65.5%) / 7 TD / 3 INT
135 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.5 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|330 YDS / 3 TD / 55 YPG / 6.9 YPC
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|9 REC / 295 YDS / 3 TD / 49.2 YPG
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|11 TKL / 3 TFL
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Tyre West
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Alabama Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|1,488 YDS (72.9%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
319 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 53.2 RUSH YPG
|Ryan Williams
|WR
|23 REC / 576 YDS / 6 TD / 96 YPG
|Jamarion Miller
|RB
|360 YDS / 5 TD / 60 YPG / 7.1 YPC
5 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.3 REC YPG
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|20 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 51.5 YPG
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Quandarrius Robinson
|LB
|7 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 SACK
|Keon Sabb
|DB
|19 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Deontae Lawson
|LB
|24 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Western Kentucky
|W 63-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. South Florida
|W 42-16
|9/14/2024
|at Wisconsin
|W 42-10
|9/28/2024
|vs. Georgia
|W 41-34
|10/5/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|L 40-35
|10/12/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|W 27-25
|10/19/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Missouri
|–
|11/9/2024
|at LSU
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Mercer
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Auburn
|–