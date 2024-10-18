Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 20

Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 20

The Tennessee Titans (1-4) ready for a road matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

You should check out TV in order to watch this matchup.

Oct 20, 2024: Titans vs. Bills Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, October 20, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 339 YDS / 3 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
16 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 28.2 YPG
Tyjae Spears RB 114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG
Harold Landry OLB 25 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 39 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 25 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Ernest Jones LB 39 TKL / 3 TFL

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Bills Key Players

Name Position Stats
Josh Allen QB 1,160 YDS (62.8%) / 10 TD / 0 INT
178 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 29.7 RUSH YPG
James Cook RB 309 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
11 REC / 123 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.6 REC YPG
Khalil Shakir WR 20 REC / 249 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG
Amari Cooper WR 24 REC / 250 YDS / 2 TD / 41.7 YPG
Dorian Williams LB 58 TKL / 3 TFL
Damar Hamlin SAF 38 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Gregory Rousseau DE 17 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Cam Lewis DB 35 TKL / 1 TFL

Bills Injuries

    Darrynton Evans | RB (Doubtful)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats (2023): 32 ATT | 121 YDS | 1 TD
    • Receiving Stats (2023): 12 TAR | 7 REC | 49 YDS | 0 TDs

    Mike Edwards | S (Questionable)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ray Davis | RB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Calf
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 46 ATT | 172 YDS | 1 TD

    Mitch Trubisky | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    James Cook | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 70 ATT | 309 YDS | 4 TDs

    Reggie Gilliam | FB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 2 GP

    Mack Hollins | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Terrel Bernard | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Pectoral
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

    Austin Johnson | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Oblique
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    DaQuan Jones | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 11 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Dalton Kincaid | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Collarbone
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 31 TAR | 21 REC | 217 YDS | 1 TD

    Connor McGovern | OG (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 5 GP

    Quintin Morris | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 2 GP

    Ed Oliver | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 6 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Khalil Shakir | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 21 TAR | 20 REC | 249 YDS | 2 TDs

    Taron Johnson | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Forearm
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

    Josh Allen | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hand
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Passing Stats: 156-for-98 | 1,160 YDS | 10 TDs | 0 INTs
    • Rushing Stats: 35 ATT | 178 YDS | 3 TDs

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Cardinals W 34-28 CBS
9/12/2024 at Dolphins W 31-10 Amazon Prime Video
9/23/2024 Jaguars W 47-10 ESPN
9/29/2024 at Ravens L 35-10 NBC
10/6/2024 at Texans L 23-20 CBS
10/14/2024 at Jets W 23-20 ESPN
10/20/2024 Titans CBS
10/27/2024 at Seahawks FOX
11/3/2024 Dolphins CBS
11/10/2024 at Colts CBS
11/17/2024 Chiefs CBS
12/1/2024 49ers NBC
12/8/2024 at Rams FOX
12/15/2024 at Lions CBS
12/22/2024 Patriots CBS
12/29/2024 Jets CBS
TBD at Patriots

