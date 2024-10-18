Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Should you bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

