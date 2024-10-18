Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

