Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:27 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Marchessault averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.