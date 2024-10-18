Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?
Published 6:27 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Marchessault averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.