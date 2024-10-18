Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?
Published 6:29 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- O’Reilly has no points on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages two shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
