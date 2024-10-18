Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:29 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

O’Reilly has no points on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages two shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

