Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 20:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
- He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
- Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.