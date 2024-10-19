Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 20:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

