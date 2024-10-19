Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 20:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
  • Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

