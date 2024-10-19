Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 4 games, Nyquist has averaged 18:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has not yet gone over a points prop bet in any game he’s played this season.

He has not registered a point through four games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.