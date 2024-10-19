Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1
Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL.
Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Kings 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Kings
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.8
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.
- Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.
- Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a contest.
Kings’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Domantas Sabonis did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 13.7 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game.
- De’Aaron Fox was good for 26.6 points per game.
- Fox hit 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Fox collected two steals per game. Keegan Murray averaged 0.8 blocks a game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/24
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/29
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/2
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
