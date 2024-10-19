Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1 Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL

NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Kings 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Kings 118.3 Points Avg. 116.6 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 46.5% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.4% Three Point % 36.6%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.

Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Kings’ Top Players (2023-24)

Domantas Sabonis did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 13.7 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox was good for 26.6 points per game.

Fox hit 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Fox collected two steals per game. Keegan Murray averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Kings in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/24 Timberwolves – Home – 10/26 Lakers – Away – 10/28 Trail Blazers – Home – 10/29 Jazz – Away – 11/1 Hawks – Away – 11/2 Raptors – Away – 11/4 Heat – Away – 11/6 Raptors – Home – 11/8 Clippers – Home – 11/10 Suns – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.