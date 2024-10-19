Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Kings 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Kings
118.3 Points Avg. 116.6
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8
46.5% Field Goal % 47.7%
36.4% Three Point % 36.6%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.
  • Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a contest.

Kings’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Domantas Sabonis did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 13.7 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game.
  • De’Aaron Fox was good for 26.6 points per game.
  • Fox hit 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
  • Fox collected two steals per game. Keegan Murray averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Nets Home
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/24 Timberwolves Home
10/26 Lakers Away
10/28 Trail Blazers Home
10/29 Jazz Away
11/1 Hawks Away
11/2 Raptors Away
11/4 Heat Away
11/6 Raptors Home
11/8 Clippers Home
11/10 Suns Away

