How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

In a Saturday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is a game to see.

Info on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 19

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

