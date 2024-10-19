Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 4 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:56 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

Marchessault has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).

Marchessault has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

