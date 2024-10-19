Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 4 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:56 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • Marchessault has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Marchessault has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
  • In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

