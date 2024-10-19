MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 19 Published 6:13 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

If you’re seeking additional betting intel for today’s MLB action, we have you covered with betting odds for all the important games.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 19

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120

Guardians -120 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100

Yankees +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Yankees 3

Guardians 4, Yankees 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (100) over the Yankees (-120)

Guardians (100) over the Yankees (-120) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: truTV

truTV Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.