Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 4 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 27:15 on the ice.

Josi has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

