Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:57 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has three points in all.
- O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
- He has registered a point in three of his four games this season.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.
- The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
