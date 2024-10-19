Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:57 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has three points in all.

O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.

O’Reilly averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).

He has registered a point in three of his four games this season.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

