Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:57 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has three points in all.
  • O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in three of his four games this season.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

