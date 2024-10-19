SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024
Published 8:30 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Week 8 college football slate includes eight games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Auburn vs. Missouri | South Carolina vs. Oklahoma
SEC Scores | Week 8
Missouri 21 – Auburn 17
Missouri covered the 3.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (11-for-22, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (8 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mookie Cooper (5 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS)
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (17-for-29, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (19 ATT, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: Cam Coleman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Auburn
|Missouri
|286
|Total Yards
|353
|176
|Passing Yards
|272
|110
|Rushing Yards
|81
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Carolina 35 – Oklahoma 9
South Carolina covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 40.5-point total.
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (16-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 33 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Joshua Simon (5 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-36, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (17 ATT, 70 YDS)
- Receiving: Jacob Jordan (8 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|South Carolina
|Oklahoma
|254
|Total Yards
|291
|180
|Passing Yards
|238
|74
|Rushing Yards
|53
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Upcoming Week 8 SEC Schedule
Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
