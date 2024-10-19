SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

Published 8:30 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

The Week 8 college football slate includes eight games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Auburn vs. Missouri | South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

SEC Scores | Week 8

Missouri 21 – Auburn 17

Missouri covered the 3.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (11-for-22, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (8 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mookie Cooper (5 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (17-for-29, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (19 ATT, 57 YDS)
  • Receiving: Cam Coleman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Auburn Missouri
286 Total Yards 353
176 Passing Yards 272
110 Rushing Yards 81
1 Turnovers 2

South Carolina 35 – Oklahoma 9

South Carolina covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 40.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: LaNorris Sellers (16-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 33 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Joshua Simon (5 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

  • Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-36, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (17 ATT, 70 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jacob Jordan (8 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Oklahoma
254 Total Yards 291
180 Passing Yards 238
74 Rushing Yards 53
0 Turnovers 4

Upcoming Week 8 SEC Schedule

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

