Titans vs. Bills Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 7 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

According to our computer model, the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bills are putting up 309.7 yards per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 350.8 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball. While the Titans’ offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking second-worst with 253.2 total yards per game, their defense ranks best with only 248.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-9.5) Over (41) Bills 29, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two Tennessee games have hit the over.

Games involving the Titans this year have averaged 40.1 points per game, a 0.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have an 83.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Buffalo has covered the spread three times in six games this season.

Buffalo games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

The total for this game is 41, 5.1 points fewer than the average total in Bills games thus far this season (playoffs included).

Titans vs. Bills 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bills 27.5 21 40.5 19 21 22 Titans 19.2 22 16 24.7 24 18

