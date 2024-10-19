Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Check out Hopkins’ stats on this page.

Entering Week 7, Hopkins has 14 receptions for 175 yards — 12.5 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Hopkins is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, rest). His game status was not designated on the latest report.
  • The Titans have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
    • Treylon Burks (out/knee): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Hopkins 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
20 14 175 7 1 12.5

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0
Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0
Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1
Week 4 @Dolphins 4 2 31 0
Week 6 @Colts 6 4 54 0

