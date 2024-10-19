Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Check out Hopkins’ stats on this page.

Entering Week 7, Hopkins has 14 receptions for 175 yards — 12.5 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Hopkins is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, rest). His game status was not designated on the latest report.

The Titans have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Treylon Burks (out/knee): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Total: 41 points

Hopkins 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 14 175 7 1 12.5

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 4 54 0

