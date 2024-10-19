Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
Tyjae Spears is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Spears’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 7, Spears has 33 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (12 targets) for 76 yards.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Spears appears on the injury report this week (out, hamstring).
- The Titans have no other running back on the injury list.
Titans vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 20, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Bills -9.5
- Total: 41 points
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Spears 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|33
|114
|1
|3.5
|12
|12
|76
|0
Spears Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|21
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|20
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|7
|0
|4
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|15
|39
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.