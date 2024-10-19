Will Will Levis Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
Check out Will Levis’ stats below.
Entering Week 7, Levis is averaging 139.8 passing yards per game (699 total). Other season stats include five TD passes, seven interceptions and a 66.4% completion percentage (83-for-125), plus 16 carries for 106 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Levis (questionable, shoulder) appears on the Titans’ injury report this week.
Titans vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 20, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+
- Spread: Bills -9.5
- Total: 41 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|83
|125
|66.4%
|699
|5
|7
|5.6
|16
|106
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
