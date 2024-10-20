How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 7 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:57 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 7 with a free Fubo trial

NFL fans, don’t miss a moment of the action during 7 in the NFL. Catch every touchdown from every game Sunday afternoon on NFL RedZone! You’ll get seven straight hours of football without commercials from the slate of matchups below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Email newsletter signup

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-5.5)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)
Total: 50.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Colts (-3)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-9.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 52		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Packers (-2.5)
Total: 48.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-3)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Rams (-7)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-9.5)
Total: 51.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-1.5)
Total: 47		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1

Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup