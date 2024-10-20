How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 8:20 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Sunday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 20

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 8:08 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: TBA
  • Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 7 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 7 with a free Fubo trial

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup