MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20
Published 6:13 am Sunday, October 20, 2024
In a Sunday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of competitive contests, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.
Here’s what you need to know regarding the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 20
New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
